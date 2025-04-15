Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 328.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

