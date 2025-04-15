Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $31.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

BHLB stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.58. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. Research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $31,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 805.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2,259.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.