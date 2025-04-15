Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 911,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,739,000 after acquiring an additional 641,552 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8,471.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 297,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 293,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,768,000 after purchasing an additional 269,043 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.06%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

