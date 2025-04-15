Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total value of $14,998,848.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,523,000. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $16,978,128.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,438,000. The trade was a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,113 shares of company stock worth $54,409,915 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARES opened at $138.36 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.93.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 183.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $217.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

