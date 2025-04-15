Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 63,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,326,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AtriCure by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

AtriCure Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,603.36. This represents a 25.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

