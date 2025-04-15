Bessemer Group Inc. Has $824,000 Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 9,113.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $16,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,592,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,687,000 after purchasing an additional 214,694 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CHDN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average is $127.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.67 and a 12-month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Further Reading

