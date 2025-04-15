Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,101 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 59.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 752.1% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

