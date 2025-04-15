Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 247,065 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $2,049,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.1 %

OLLI opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.17 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.51.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,944.72. This represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $247,567.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,706.14. This trade represents a 41.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

