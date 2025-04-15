Best 5G Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 15th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, and Cisco Systems are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the development, deployment, or application of fifth-generation wireless technology. These companies may range from network infrastructure providers and semiconductor manufacturers to businesses implementing advanced 5G-enabled services, all contributing to the growth of faster and more reliable wireless communication systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,935,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,414,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $102.03.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.85. 1,856,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,846,020. The company has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.16. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. 3,994,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,636,631. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

