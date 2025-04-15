Best Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today – April 13th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Charles River Laboratories International are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion, placing them between small cap and large cap stocks. They often represent companies that are more established than small caps yet still offer significant growth potential, striking a balance between stability and the opportunity for higher returns compared to larger firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 148,862,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,891,370. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 195,269,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,250,216. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

CRL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. 11,602,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 663.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.71 and its 200 day moving average is $177.01. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $254.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRL

See Also