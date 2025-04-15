Biconomy Market Cap Tops $94.31 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Biconomy has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $94.31 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 943,682,163 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

