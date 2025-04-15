BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.53. 17,279,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 24,131,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $742.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.

In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,205.50. This trade represents a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

