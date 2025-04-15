Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be purchased for $136.50 or 0.00160546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Staked SOL has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $2.17 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85,522.10 or 1.00670625 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85,373.54 or 1.00412778 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Binance Staked SOL Profile

Binance Staked SOL was first traded on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 7,999,080 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 7,999,073.89821368. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 137.46407778 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4,376,516.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

