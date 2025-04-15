Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Raised by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,748,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,561,238,000 after acquiring an additional 70,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 13,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $355,569,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,537,000 after buying an additional 499,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.22. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.15.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

