BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Short Interest Update

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the March 15th total of 31,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BiomX from $2.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

BiomX Price Performance

About BiomX

PHGE stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,444. BiomX has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

