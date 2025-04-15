BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Short Interest Update

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the March 15th total of 31,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BiomX from $2.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
