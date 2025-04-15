BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Short Interest Down 71.1% in March

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 280,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BCAT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. 186,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,614. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

–

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.