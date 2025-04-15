BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Position Decreased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,605 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Finally, Client First Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BGT opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.