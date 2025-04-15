B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 281.68 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 300.50 ($3.96). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 299.43 ($3.95), with a volume of 5,321,155 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BME. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 545 ($7.19) to GBX 490 ($6.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 349 ($4.60) to GBX 320 ($4.22) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 456 ($6.01) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 538.76 ($7.10).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 336.78.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £21,375 ($28,184.34). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.