Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Update

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, a growth of 914.8% from the March 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

BOLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOLT

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.