Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 13.2 %
OTCMKTS:BORUF opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.