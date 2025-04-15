Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 13.2 %

OTCMKTS:BORUF opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.