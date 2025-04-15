Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,355,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,996,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,272,000 after acquiring an additional 452,339 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 110,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $4,880,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,560,800.16. This represents a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,367,913.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,329.20. This represents a 74.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,132 shares of company stock worth $7,952,685. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of YUM opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.24.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

