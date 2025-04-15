Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 525,165 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,934,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $135,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

WFC stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $206.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

