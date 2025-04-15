Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 83,126 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,126 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 0.9% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $187,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,130,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

MCK stock opened at $694.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $644.47 and its 200 day moving average is $595.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $728.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

