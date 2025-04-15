Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 56,394 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,784,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,090,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,071,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,068.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $800.18 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $870.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $973.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

