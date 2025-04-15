Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 85,641 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,641 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $72,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its stake in KLA by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $748.00 to $870.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 target price (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.28.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $669.97 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $703.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $693.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

