Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price at $9.29

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLO. Citizens Jmp upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $91,469.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,276,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,075.24. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $25,215.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,719.23. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,866 shares of company stock valued at $194,461 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 270,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,702,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 367,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 50,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.88.

Allogene Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

