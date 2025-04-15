Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price at $9.29

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.
Several research firms have weighed in on ALLO. Citizens Jmp upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ALLO
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 270,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,702,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 367,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 50,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance
Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.88.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allogene Therapeutics
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.