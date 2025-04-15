Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) PT at $29.64

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,970,599.72. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.2 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

