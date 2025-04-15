BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.34 ($0.02), with a volume of 211470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

BSF Enterprise Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.96.

BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (1.62) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. BSF Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

