BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Amentum (NYSE:AMTM)

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.64% from the stock’s previous close.

AMTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03. Amentum has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Amentum by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Amentum by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amentum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 834,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amentum by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,333,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

