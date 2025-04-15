Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Buckle stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Buckle alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. 69,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,437. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.97 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 2,320 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $84,239.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,375 shares in the company, valued at $63,301,946.25. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,360 over the last ninety days. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Buckle

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 6.8% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.