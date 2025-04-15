Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 42,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,947. The company has a market cap of $41.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

