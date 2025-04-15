CacheTech Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $457.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $285.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.33. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.