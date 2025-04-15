CacheTech Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CacheTech Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

