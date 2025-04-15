CacheTech Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CacheTech Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 197.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of CacheTech Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $252.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.51. The stock has a market cap of $811.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

