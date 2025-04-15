CacheTech Inc. Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CacheTech Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $236.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $190.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.93. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

