Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $1.05 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after purchasing an additional 384,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after buying an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $885,886,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after acquiring an additional 375,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,379,000 after acquiring an additional 171,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.
NYSE EMR opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
