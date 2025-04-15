Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $1.49 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.15.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

