Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $1.58 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $17,269,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,258,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.6 %

LRCX opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

