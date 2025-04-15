Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $787,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,778,000 after acquiring an additional 172,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,093,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,199,000 after acquiring an additional 97,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $695,716,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,657 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.29.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of URI opened at $596.66 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $641.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

