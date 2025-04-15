Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes $840,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

