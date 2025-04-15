Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APLD. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of APLD traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. 30,981,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,152,377. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $851.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 5.18.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 5.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Applied Digital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

