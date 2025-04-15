Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $2.50 Million in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $48,950,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,816,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after buying an additional 888,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,205,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,511,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 979.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 717,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 651,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.42%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

