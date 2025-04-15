Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,961,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 761,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after buying an additional 135,119 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after buying an additional 103,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,228,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Cabot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CBT opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $73.63 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.