Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 30,935 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,935 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $62,180,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,454,000 after buying an additional 774,438 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,795,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after buying an additional 628,930 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,656,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 621,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 3,195.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 568,594 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.