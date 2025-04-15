Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Lowered by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,305,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,659 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $976,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 231,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

