Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 38,976.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,670 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,517,000 after acquiring an additional 345,837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,928,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $75,535,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CELH opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.