CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Acquired by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 7,200.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,622,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,942,309 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $279,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CEMEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

CEMEX Price Performance

CX opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.28.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

