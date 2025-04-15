CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stake Increased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 179.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 283,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,930,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $11,106,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.