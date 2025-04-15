Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 69,413 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 498.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,413 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In other news, CEO Angela M. Aman acquired 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,486.56. This trade represents a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

