Cerity Partners LLC Buys 75 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.3 %

FICO stock opened at $1,932.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,816.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,982.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,131.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

